Brooklyn Beckham Reveals How Dad David Beckham Really Felt When He Decided to Quit Soccer

Watch : Brooklyn Beckham Makes a Name for Himself

Brooklyn Beckham wants to make a name for himself outside of his celebrity parents.

The 23-year-old chef—oldest son of former soccer star David Beckham and singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham—shared how his father really felt after he was released from the Arsenal Club at 16.

"My dad wasn't sad, because he was like, ‘I just want you to be happy,'" he explained in an interview with Variety. "But of course, I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally 2."

Brooklyn added that the pressure "to try and live up to what my dad did in football, I was just like, that's going to be a bit difficult."

David has been hailed as one of the greatest soccer players ever, earning six Premier League titles throughout his 20-year career. And though Brooklyn decided to shift away from the sport, his career as a cook has taken off.