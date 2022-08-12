Ted Lasso's Toheeb Jimoh Gives His Ideas For a Sam Spin-Off

Ted Lasso will end after season three—but Toheeb Jimoh has plans for more.
Toheeb plays Sam, the fan favorite AFC Richmond midfielder who announced his plans to stay with the football club at the end of season two. In addition to his future on the pitch, the second season finale introduced a new job title for Sam: business owner!
In the final moments of the season, it was revealed that Sam was paying homage to his heritage by opening a Nigerian restaurant, which feels awfully ripe for a spin-off—but don't take it from us.
"I keep trying to pitch this to them," Toheeb, whose performance recently earned him his first Emmy nomination, exclusively told E! News. "People keep laughing. But I'm being serious, bro. I want a show with Sam in the restaurant on Apple TV. Let's make it happen!"
OK, we're on board. But what would this potential spin-off look like?
"Everybody would have to be involved in it," Toheeb argued. "I don't know that anybody could go off and do a spin-off show with any of these characters that didn't involve any of the other characters. If there's a Sam restaurant show, Roy (Brett Goldstein) has to be there and has to be involved somehow. I would only agree to do it if everybody agreed to at least cameo every season."
Roy Kent as the grumpy, yet inherently lovable maître d', anyone?
If it sounds like Jimoh really, really loves his Ted Lasso family, well, that's because he does—and he's doing his best to soak in the final moments of filming as a series wrap looms large.
"I'm going to miss having lunch with all the boys in our little boy corridor," he gushed. "Having the dumbest conversations about the silliest things. Going up and giving Hannah [Waddingham] a big ol' hug. It's always loud and someone's telling jokes. There's always something going on. It will be really weird to let all of this go."
Ted Lasso is currently in the midst of shooting its final episodes in London, and while Toheeb doesn't even know how things end yet, he's very eager go find out—just like the rest of us.
"All of us are geeking out right now because we've set up so many things. This is it. This is where it all comes crashing down," he said. "I don't know what I want for Sam. Ultimately, I want team success, first and foremost. I do want him to find love and to establish that. I think that's a very big part of him staying in this country and finding his home in the U.K. At the moment, I don't know what that looks like."
Well, if we don't figure it out by the end of season three, there's always the spin-off.
The final season of Ted Lasso is expected to arrive on Apple TV+ in 2023.