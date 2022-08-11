Euphoria’s Angus Cloud Recalls Breaking His Skull After Getting "Trapped" in Construction Pit

Watch : Angus Cloud, Noah Beck & More Celebs at Coach Runway

Angus Cloud is living proof that scary things can happen on Friday the 13th.

The Euphoria star shared that the scar on his head is very much real and it came from a serious accident back in 2013, when Angus fell into a construction pit while walking in the dark.

"I broke my skull on Friday the 13th," he shared in an Aug. 10 interview with Variety. "I woke up 12 hours later at the bottom. I was trapped."

The 24-year-old said that he suffered a broken skull, internal bleeding and broken fingers from the fall. And after coming to the conclusion that "they wasn't gonna find me down there," Angus entered "survival mode" and decided to save himself.

"I eventually climbed out after—I don't know how long," he recalled. "It was hella hard to climb out, because my skull was broken, but my skin wasn't, so all the bleeding was internal, pressing up against my brain."