Kanye West Debuts New Matching Tattoo With Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy

Technically best friends forever.

Kanye West debuted matching tattoos with Lil Uzi Vert and Steve Lacy. In a mirror selfie, snapped by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Mez Afram, the three musicians show off the phrase, "We here forever technically," above their elbows, etched in two different fonts.

Now bonded for life, Kanye, 45, and Lil Uzi Vert, 27, have been friends for years and collaborated on the 2018 track "Watch" along with Travis Scott.

Just last month, the Donda rapper took to Twitter praising Steve, 24, as "one of the most beautiful inspiring people on the planet." Both Lil Uzi Vert and Steve also supported Kanye by modeling designs from his Yeezy x Gap collection on their Instagram accounts earlier this month.

Kanye already sports several other tattoos, including roman numerals on his wrists, song titles and dragon in his left forearm and a portrait of a woman holding a child on his right forearm.