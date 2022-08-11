Wells Adams Reveals Why His Wedding to Sarah Hyland Will Be “Off the Wall”

Watch : Wells Adams Hopeful For a Summer Wedding With Sarah Hyland

Patience pays off.

After popping the question to Sarah Hyland three years ago, Wells Adams is ready to share a few small details of what fans can expect from their upcoming wedding.

The main thing to know? He teased that their cake is going to be "rustic looking" and totally unique.

"Sarah is so pumped about it because it is so off the wall," he shared with Nick Viall on the Aug. 10 episode of The Viall Files. "When we gave it to the baker she was like, ‘This is so different, I've never had this.'"

While the Bachelor in Paradise star also reflected on the couple's unexpectedly long engagement and delaying the wedding multiple times because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We originally got engaged in July of 2019, we were going to get married on 8/8/2020 and then we were supposed to get married on July 31 of 2021 and then again," Wells said. "Now we're at this year…I think we realized if we can make it through this we can make it through anything."