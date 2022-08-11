Tatiana Maslany Lands Another TV Role: Everything We Know

BBC America

"Tatiana is a singular talent," Dan McDermott, president of AMC Networks Entertainment and AMC Studios, said in a statement, "who we've wanted to bring back to the AMC Networks family since her iconic and career-defining performance in Orphan Black."



He continued, "We're thrilled to have her join Invitation to a Bonfire's talented cast and watch her bring to life the wild flame that is Vera Orlov, both on-screen and behind-the-scenes as an executive producer."

The first season of Invitation to a Bonfire will include six episodes and is set to premiere in 2023.