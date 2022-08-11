Why the Yellowjackets Creators Are Taking Their Time With Season 2

Watch : Kenan Thompson to Host Emmys 2022!

There's finally some more buzz about season two of Yellowjackets.

The breakout Showtime drama starring Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress and Christina Ricci will be back to terrorize us all over again—but you're going to need to exert some patience.

"We're looking into the first quarter of 2023," co-creator Ashley Lyle told TheWrap about a premiere date. "We are on a very similar production track in terms of time as we were last season, although of course, we have to shoot an additional episode because we had already shot the pilot the last time. I believe that we are going to finish shooting in about February and we'll be airing sometime shortly after that."

Hey, if members of the Yellowjackets soccer team managed to survive nearly two years in the middle of the wilderness, we can wait a few more months for season two.

"Nobody wanted to get back on the air quickly more than we did. But we really rolled directly from finishing up season one into season two," Lyle insisted. "It's a deeply serialized story, and we wanted to make sure we didn't rush it, and that we got it right. And so this was the earliest we could accomplish that."