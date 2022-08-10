Travis Barker Says He’s “Impregnating” the Crowd at Machine Gun Kelly’s Show

Travis Barker is back on the road and has some, err, interesting feelings about being on stage tonight.
The Blink-182 musician isn't holding back the extent of his excitement about performing with Machine Gun Kelly at his Aug. 10 concert in Missouri. On his Twitter, Travis wrote, "I'm impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight."
He later added in a follow-up tweet, "With a broken thumb and torn tendons."
Travis' tweet follows a post his pal MGK (also known as Colson Baker) who wrote on his Instagram Story on Aug. 9. Sharing a screenshot of their FaceTime call, Machine Gun Kelly wrote, "Against his doctor's orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to join us for the last couple days."
Travis' return to performing follows his scary hospitalization for pancreatitis in June.
In mid-July, Travis had his first performance since his health scare with MGK in Los Angeles.
"There's a person I grew up idolizing that I became friends with and he believed in me," MGK reportedly said on July 13 while introducing Travis to the stage. "And never more have I wanted to jam to a song that he and I created. LA's own Travis Barker, make some noise for him tonight."
Travis' wife Kourtney Kardashian showed her support for her husband by attending the show.
And his eagerness to return to doing what he loves comes at no surprise. Last month, a source close to the couple gave E! News an update on his health.
"Travis is already back to work and in the swing of things," the insider said on July 7. "He's trying to take it easy on his body but was eager to get back to work and finish a few projects he's working on."