Travis Barker Says He’s “Impregnating” the Crowd at Machine Gun Kelly’s Show

Travis Barker is back on the road and has some, err, interesting feelings about being on stage tonight.

The Blink-182 musician isn't holding back the extent of his excitement about performing with Machine Gun Kelly at his Aug. 10 concert in Missouri. On his Twitter, Travis wrote, "I'm impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight."

He later added in a follow-up tweet, "With a broken thumb and torn tendons."

Travis' tweet follows a post his pal MGK (also known as Colson Baker) who wrote on his Instagram Story on Aug. 9. Sharing a screenshot of their FaceTime call, Machine Gun Kelly wrote, "Against his doctor's orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced @travisbarker to join us for the last couple days."