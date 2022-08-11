Meet the 16 Universities Competing in Capital One College Bowl Season 2

Watch : BEST 2022 Super Bowl Commercials With Celebrities

The ultimate battle of the brains is finally back.

E! News can exclusively reveal the 16 university teams who will compete on season two of NBC's quiz show Capital One College Bowl. Hosted by brothers Peyton Manning and Cooper Manning, the series features students from the country's biggest and brightest colleges working together in groups to test their knowledge in a five-round trivia tournament in an attempt to ultimately win the Capital One College Bowl trophy and life-changing scholarship money.

This season, which premieres Sept. 9, will include "bigger rivalries, impressive celebrity alumni shoutouts and new rounds of competition," according to NBC. "More schools than ever before are competing, bringing more school spirit—from marching bands to mascots to a live audience cheering them on."

Plus, beloved NBC Data Analyst (and king of khakis) Steve Kornacki will join the sidelines to break down the numbers behind the match-ups.

The 16 colleges and universities battling it out on season two are: