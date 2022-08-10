Olivia Newton-John's Husband Shares Heartfelt Tribute to "Courageous" Star Days After Her Death

Watch : Olivia Newton-John's Husband John Easterling Shares Emotional Tribute

John Easterling is paying homage to his late wife, Olivia Newton-John.

John, 70, penned a heartfelt letter to the Grease star just days after she passed away at 73-years-old. On Aug. 8, Olivia's family confirmed her death in an Instagram post, after a 30-year battle with breast cancer.

In his Aug. 10 message, John reflected on their relationship.

"Olivia, Our love for each other transcends our understanding," he began. "Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural."

While speaking of their romance, John shared that he and the Xanadu star "never had to 'work' on it," adding, "We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever." The pair, who first met in the '90s, began dating in 2007 and were married a year later.