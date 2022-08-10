Has Dorit Kemsley Found Garcelle Beauvais' New Husband? See the RHOBH Cast's Hilarious Reaction

It looks like Dorit Kemsley might be switching her title from Housewife to Million Dollar Matchmaker.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's quest to set up co-star Garcelle Beauvais continues in this hilarious sneak peek at the Bravo series' Aug. 10 episode. In E! News' exclusive preview, Dorit once again brings up her mysterious friend Don, whom she revealed is really into Garcelle on last week's episode.
"I was telling Garcelle, 'We have this friend and he's our tax accountant," Dorit tells the whole RHOBH cast at a dinner party, "and he's a successful, charming man,"
Kyle Richards chimes in with a laugh, "Is this Garcelle's new husband?" to which Garcelle sarcastically replies, "Apparently."
Dorit continues talking up Don, adding, "He's debonair, he dresses so nice, he's so charming, he's so smart."
Skeptical, Kyle asks, "But?" Dorit insists, "There is no but!"
In a confessional, Garcelle explains why she questions her friend's matchmaking skills: "Dorit has been mentioning this guy for about a year now, so why hasn't he reached in a year?"
In her own interview, Dorit proudly boasts, "People don't know this about me, but I'm actually a really good matchmaker. It's like a secret superpower I have."
Erika Jayne is on the same page as Garcelle and reveals, "She tried to set me up with somebody else and hasn't come through with it."
Back at the dinner party, Dorit insists Don "was dying to be here" to meet Garcelle finally, but he tested positive for COVID. "He's in great shape, he's a handsome man," Dorit continues.
In response to Dorit's never-ending gushing, Kyle cracks, "You've really been looking at him a lot, Dorit."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)