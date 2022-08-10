Cheryl Burke Hints at Dancing With the Stars Retirement

Watch : Cheryl Burke Talks Managing Mental Health & Addiction

Cheryl Burke may be getting ready to hang up her dancing shoes.

The Dancing With The Stars pro opened up about how being pregnant in the future could affect her participation on the dance competition show.

"If I do another season of Dancing with the Stars, I just need to do it," she shared on latest episode of the Allison Interviews podcast. "When the time comes, whether this will be my last season or not, I don't know. Or if I don't, I can then consume my brain with those thoughts."

The 38-year-old continued, "I would prefer not to have to put myself in a dance costume and just let myself gain weight. I do believe I will start to love my body more when I don't have to shove my ass into a dance costume. So, right now it is on hold."

While her future on the show is unknown, Cheryl knows one thing is clear: Her life's purpose, as she put it, "is not to teach celebrities how to dance."