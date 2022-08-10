Kylie Jenner Shares Glimpse Into Birthday Celebration With Stormi and Sisters Kendall and Kim

Watch : Happy 25th Birthday Kylie Jenner

One time for the birthday girl!

On Aug. 10, Kylie Jenner gave fans a glimpse inside her 25th birthday celebration with daughter Stormi, 4, who she shares with boyfriend Travis Scott, and sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

The TikTok video captioned, "its my birthdayyyyyy," starts off with the Kylie Cosmetics founder standing in front of a mirror while showing off her figure in a tight-fitting pink mini dress. Kylie then gives viewers a sneak at her tasty brunch, complete with croissants, muffins and iced coffees.

The Kardashians star was then joined by a smiling Kendall and Stormi and a seemingly exhausted Kim as she showed off everyone who came to celebrate with her.

Throughout the day, Kylie has been showered with lots of love from her fans, close friends and family, including mom Kris Jenner, who shared throwback pictures of her youngest daughter to commemorate the special occasion.