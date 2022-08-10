I Can’t Stop Shopping in Abercrombie’s Dress Section

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
TikTok loves the new and improved Abercrombie & Fitch, and so do I. From chic, trendy styles to extended sizing to the flattering fit of their pieces, it's no surprise the store is so popular, and they've done it again with their dress section.
If you're searching for the perfect vintage-inspired slip dress, a romantic maxi dress for sultry summer nights, or a sophisticated look that will make you the best-dressed wedding guest, you've come to the right place. Some of these styles are on sale now, so you'll want to add them to your cart as soon as possible. Is there anything better than getting a package delivered, especially when it's a gorgeous dress?
The best part about these styles is they all come in petite, regular, and long sizes, so you don't have to worry about mini dresses being too short or midi dresses hitting you at an awkward length. Scroll below for 16 trending dresses that are perfect for the final days of summer.
Poplin Strapless Midi Dress
This dress comes in seven colors, including a chic black, dark pink, and pretty orange floral. It's the perfect dress for summer days and nights.
Asymmetrical Ruffle Mini Dress
Ruffle neckline dresses are trending. How romantic is this dress? It comes in black and baby blue.
Satin Slip Midi Dress
This dress is so gorgeous, and it looks like it could be a chic vintage find. It's often difficult to get the perfect midi dress length, but this style comes in petite, tall, and regular.
Traveler Wrap Mini Dress
If you've been wanting to try the tennis dress trend, you'll look country club-chic in this look. It also comes in black for the perfect LBD.
Lace Slip Mini Dress
Slip dresses are trending, and this is the 90s-style dress of our dreams. Pair this with a blazer and loafers for the cutest look that can take you from summer to fall.
Floaty Femme Ruffle Maxi Dress
Here's the perfect dress for romantic summer nights. It also comes in a chic black color.
Jacquard Open Back Mini Dress
Celebrating the end of summer with a tropical vacation? This dress is perfect for your trip.
Button-Through Maxi Dress
This dress comes in three florals and four solid colors, so you'll find your perfect style. This is such a pretty, breezy dress for warm summer days.
Lace-Up Back Slip Midi Dress
Wear this slip dress to a wedding and you'll be the most stylish guest there. We love the lace-up open back, and this look comes in five colors.
Relaxed Poplin Shirt Dress
Here's a classic that you can wear to brunch or as a beach coverup. Either way, you'll exude effortlessly cool-girl energy. The best part? It comes in eight different colors.
Strappy Crochet Midi Dress
The uniquely intricate details on this crochet dress are chef's kiss.
Halter Linen-Blend Mini Dress
Rock this mini dress to the farmer's market or pair it with kitten heels for dinner. You'll feel great in this look.
Drama Halter Maxi Dress
This flowing dress comes in two chic florals that you'll love.
Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress
It's giving rich mom in The Hamptons. This blue and white floral is so chic, but this style also comes in black.
Puff Sleeve Corset Midi Dress
This chic midi dress comes in a dark blue and pink. Either way, you can't go wrong with these unique colors.
Keyhole Midi Sweater Dress
This is the perfect knit dress for summer, and it comes in four colors.