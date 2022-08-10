Teenage Head Guitarist Gord Lewis Dead at 65 After Allegedly Being Murdered By His Son

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Canadian rock group Teenage Head is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Guitarist Gord Lewis was found dead in his Hamilton, Ontario home on Aug. 7. He was 65.

"We are heartbroken and still trying to process the loss of our friend, bandmate and brother Gord Lewis," the band said in a statement on Instagram. "Our hearts are with his family and all that knew and loved him. Gord was a force and an inspiration to many. You were taken from us far too soon."

On Aug. 8, the Hamilton Police Department held a press conference in which they confirmed Gord's 41-year-old son Jonathan Lewis was in custody and charged with second degree murder. Detective Sergeant Sara Beck said, "We are not seeking additional suspects and believe this incident was isolated."

During the press conference, police said they responded to a residence and located a deceased male in his 60s. The male had injuries consistent with foul play and the case was deemed a homicide.