Never Have I Ever Stars Share Details on Deacon Phillippe's Acting Debut

Warning: The below includes spoilers for season three of Never Have I Ever.
Deacon Phillippe is ready for his closeup, especially after killing it on Never Have I Ever.
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young and Megan Suri, who play Devi, Fabiola, Eleanor and Aneesa, respectively, on the Netflix hit series, said as much while discussing the new season—during which Deacon makes his acting debut—with E! News.
In fact, Ramona credited Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son's "awesome genetics" for his impressive first day on set, adding, "He just showed up and was so cool as a cucumber. He was handsome. He knew what he was doing. It was great."
(For the record, Lee chimed in and noted that they're all big fans of Reese too.)
And despite having A-listers as parents, Megan confirmed that Deacon "was just a down to earth guy who was there to do his first professional job."
"We all think he killed it," she told E! News. "Shout out to Deacon!"
Maitreyi expressed a similar sentiment, sharing, "He was very sweet and ready to learn and be a part of the group. He had a whole bunch of people to meet, it could have been a little daunting, but he totally meshed with us."
Co-creator Mindy Kaling, who co-starred with Reese in the 2018 film A Wrinkle in Time, also sung the young actor's praises: "He's such a great kid. Such a talented kid. He grew up with two successful actor parents, but came to set open-eyed wanting to learn. When he finished, he wrote me the nicest note. He's so Reese's son."
So, how exactly did Deacon display his acting chops on Never Have I Ever? He first pops up in episode seven, when Devi (Maitreyi) attends a debate tournament where she goes up against her new love interest Des (Anirudh Pisharody) and his teammate Parker (Deacon).
While Deacon's appearance in episode seven was a nonspeaking one, he later made a splash in episode eight, where he joins Devi, Des and others for a good old-fashioned game night at Devi's house. Things take a turn, however, when the flippant Parker gets wasted on rum and destroys a racket that belonged to Devi's late father.
Of course, there's more to the story as Parker is dealing with family stuff at home. He eventually apologizes to Devi: "I'm sorry I was hitting stuff with your racket. That was inconsiderate of me. I should've been more respectful of your old trash."
That apology could use some work, tbh.
Be sure to check out Deacon's acting debut for yourself, as Never Have I Ever season three is now available to stream on Netflix.