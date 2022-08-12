Never Have I Ever Stars Share Details on Deacon Phillippe's Acting Debut

Watch : Never Have I Ever Cast on Deacon Phillippe's Acting Debut

Warning: The below includes spoilers for season three of Never Have I Ever.

Deacon Phillippe is ready for his closeup, especially after killing it on Never Have I Ever.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young and Megan Suri, who play Devi, Fabiola, Eleanor and Aneesa, respectively, on the Netflix hit series, said as much while discussing the new season—during which Deacon makes his acting debut—with E! News.

In fact, Ramona credited Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son's "awesome genetics" for his impressive first day on set, adding, "He just showed up and was so cool as a cucumber. He was handsome. He knew what he was doing. It was great."

(For the record, Lee chimed in and noted that they're all big fans of Reese too.)

And despite having A-listers as parents, Megan confirmed that Deacon "was just a down to earth guy who was there to do his first professional job."

"We all think he killed it," she told E! News. "Shout out to Deacon!"

Maitreyi expressed a similar sentiment, sharing, "He was very sweet and ready to learn and be a part of the group. He had a whole bunch of people to meet, it could have been a little daunting, but he totally meshed with us."