Why Heidi Klum Says She "Finally Found the One" With Husband Tom Kaulitz

Watch : Heidi Klum JOKES About Sucking Husband Tom Kaulitz's Blood

You know what they say, third time's the charm.

Heidi Klum recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Tom Kaulitz, and the America's Got Talent judge gushed all about her man exclusively to E! News' Daily Pop.

"It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already," the supermodel told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker on the AGT season 17 red carpet on August 9. She and Tom secretly tied the knot in February 2019 before celebrating with a lavish Italian wedding months later in August. She was previously married to hairstylist Ric Pipino and Grammy-winning artist Seal.

"I just know him so well. We just gel really well," Heidi continued. "I just feel like, 'Finally, I found the one.' So far so good. I hope it stays that way."

Before returning to AGT for the latest season's first round of live shows, Heidi cashed in plenty of vacation time with her rock star hubby—who plays guitar for the band Tokio Hotel—for a special anniversary trip to St. Barths in the Caribbean.