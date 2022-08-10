Why Heidi Klum Says She "Finally Found the One" With Husband Tom Kaulitz

You know what they say, third time's the charm.
Heidi Klum recently celebrated her third wedding anniversary with husband Tom Kaulitz, and the America's Got Talent judge gushed all about her man exclusively to E! News' Daily Pop.
"It flew by, but it feels like a lifetime already," the supermodel told Daily Pop's Francesca Amiker on the AGT season 17 red carpet on August 9. She and Tom secretly tied the knot in February 2019 before celebrating with a lavish Italian wedding months later in August. She was previously married to hairstylist Ric Pipino and Grammy-winning artist Seal.
"I just know him so well. We just gel really well," Heidi continued. "I just feel like, 'Finally, I found the one.' So far so good. I hope it stays that way."
Before returning to AGT for the latest season's first round of live shows, Heidi cashed in plenty of vacation time with her rock star hubby—who plays guitar for the band Tokio Hotel—for a special anniversary trip to St. Barths in the Caribbean.
Documenting their sun-soaked adventures on Instagram, the Project Runway alum told Daily Pop, "I feel like we're never gonna be as young as we are right now, so we might as well live right now," adding, "I love to live right now, and for me, that is sun and having fun and, you know, just wear sunscreen."
The couple's recent travels also included a 2-week wellness trip to Austria. And while the trip's purpose was to help Tom with his cluster headaches, Heidi revealed some of the new ways they both learned "how to be better with our bodies."
"One thing that I had no idea about is you're not supposed to drink at all when you eat," she shared. "No liquids at all, because, apparently, it dilutes your stomach acids."
Clearly, the clinic facility's methods worked, as Heidi looks better than ever ahead of her 50th birthday next year. As for how she stays looking so young? "I suck his young blood, is what I'm doing," she joked about Tom, who is 17 years her junior. "Like a vampire."
