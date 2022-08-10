Rosie O'Donnell Regrets Making Fun of Anne Heche Years Before Car Crash

Watch : Anne Heche in Stable Condition After Fiery Car Crash in Los Angeles

Following Anne Heche's recent car crash, Rosie O'Donnell is sharing her remorse about past remarks she made about her.

On Aug. 5, while driving her Mini Cooper in Los Angeles, the Six Days Seven Nights star struck a house. Her vehicle burst into flames, setting the building on fire and causing structural damage. One person inside the home, a woman, was unharmed. Heche suffered severe injuries and remains hospitalized.

"So I can't stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident and how horrifying the whole thing is," O'Donnell, 60, said in a TikTok video posted on Aug. 7, "and feeling bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens."

Heche made no such comment. But in an ABC 20/20 interview with Walters—creator of The View, which would star O'Donnell as a co-host in later years—the actress told Walters she spent the first 31 years of her life suffering from mental illness, and said she had memories of being sexually abused by her father, who died in 1983. The actress recalled escaping into a "fantasy world."