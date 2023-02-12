Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors With Cryptic Post and Deleted Pics

Watch : Are Kourtney Kardashian & Megan Fox Joining OnlyFans?

Did these twin flames burn out?

Early on Feb. 12, Megan Fox shared an Instagram post that had fans wondering if she and Machine Gun Kelly had broken up. "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," she wrote, quoting from Beyoncé's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me" from her album Lemonade, alongside a new mirror selfie of herself wearing a strapless, black top and matching pants, as well as a hot pink arm cast to treat her recent wrist injury.

After one fan commented, "He probably got with Sophie," Megan responded, "Maybe I got with Sophie," adding a fire emoji.

Megan also fueled the breakup speculation by deleting pics of MGK off her Instagram grid and changing her settings to follow only three people—Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem.

E! News has reached out to Megan and MGK for further comment and has not heard back.

In her Instagram post, Megan included a video of a burning envelope and two more mirror selfies showing an unidentified man standing with her and holding the phone. A soap dispenser labeled, "City of Phoenix" is also seen.