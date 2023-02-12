Megan Fox Sparks Machine Gun Kelly Breakup Rumors With Cryptic Post and Deleted Pics

Did these twin flames burn out?
Early on Feb. 12, Megan Fox shared an Instagram post that had fans wondering if she and Machine Gun Kelly had broken up. "You can taste the dishonesty/ it's all over your breath," she wrote, quoting from Beyoncé's 2016 song "Pray You Catch Me" from her album Lemonade, alongside a new mirror selfie of herself wearing a strapless, black top and matching pants, as well as a hot pink arm cast to treat her recent wrist injury.
After one fan commented, "He probably got with Sophie," Megan responded, "Maybe I got with Sophie," adding a fire emoji.
Megan also fueled the breakup speculation by deleting pics of MGK off her Instagram grid and changing her settings to follow only three people—Harry Styles, Timothée Chalamet and Eminem.
E! News has reached out to Megan and MGK for further comment and has not heard back.
In her Instagram post, Megan included a video of a burning envelope and two more mirror selfies showing an unidentified man standing with her and holding the phone. A soap dispenser labeled, "City of Phoenix" is also seen.
Megan shared her post hours before the 2023 Super Bowl will take place at State Farm Stadium in the neighboring city of Glendale.
On Feb. 10, MGK performed in Scottsdale, also bordering Phoenix. While headlining the Coors Light Bird's Nest concert series at the 2023 Waste Management Phoenix Open, he was at one point spotted mid-performance with his hair standing on end from an apparent static or electric shock as he kept singing. He reposted a fan's video of the moment on his Instagram Story, writing, "Yooo. I got electrocuted and my hair stood up."
Megan was not spotted at the event.
The actress and MGK were last spotted together at the 2023 Grammys on Feb. 5, when the musician lost Best Rock Album, his first Grammy nod, to Ozzy Osbourne. Two days later, Megan paid tribute to the singer on Instagram, writing, "Congratulations on being in the very small percentage of artists who have received a Grammy nomination. You have handled this process with a grace and maturity that I haven't seen from you before and I'm so proud of you."
The actress has since deleted that post.
Megan and MGK got engaged in January 2022 and began dating in mid-2020. The two met on the set of the crime thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in early 2020 and as the former couple recalled months later, they just knew it was love at first sight.
"Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps everyday I worked, just to catch one glimpse of eye contact," MGK said during their joint appearance on a July 2020 episode of the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast. "She has the most gorgeous eyes I've ever seen."
As the Jennifer Body's actress put it, those feelings were more than mutual. "The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes," Megan chimed in. "I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame."
Added Megan, "We're actually two halves of the same soul, I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away."
From there, the pair quickly proved to be inseparable. Not only did the two have more than their fair share of PDA moments, but Megan even referred to the rocker as her "future baby daddy" at the more than one year later at the MTA VMAs in September 2021. (Megan is mom to three sons: Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5, with ex Brian Austin Green, while Machine Gun Kelly shares daughter Casie, 12, with Emma Cannon).
Four months later, MGK got down on one knee, with Megan sharing footage of his intimate proposal to her Instagram.
"A year and a half later, having walked through hell together, and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him," Megan captioned the Jan. 12 post. "And just as in every lifetime before this one, and as in every lifetime that will follow it, I said yes."
A source told E! News in March that although the couple were "starting to engage in the planning process," they weren't in a "rush" to tie the knot. MGK also gave a little insight into their planning process in May.
"I don't want to say too much," he told E! News on May 15. "I'll throw the reel out really far, and then she'll reel it back in if it's too far."