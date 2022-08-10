See How Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and More Are Celebrating "Angel Girl" Kylie Jenner's Birthday

Kylie Jenner is 25 and feeling fine.
At least, that's how we'd imagine she's feeling after reading all of the sweet birthday tributes from her family and friends. The Kardashians star is celebrating another year around the sun on Aug. 10, and among the first to mark the occasion on social media was Kris Jenner.
The momager posted several throwback photos of Kylie—the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family—along with a heartfelt caption. "Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!" she wrote. "You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!! You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!!"
Kris also praised Kylie's parenting skills, calling her "the most amazing mommy" to her and boyfriend Travis Scott's 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and 6-month-old son.
"I love watching you with your kids," Kris continued. "I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always. You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl! XOXO."
Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian also showed their sister some b-day love. While Kendall took to her Instagram Stories to share a series of throwbacks pics of her and Kylie, the SKIMS founder posted a round-up of photos from a tropical booze-filled trip.
"Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is," Kim captioned the Instagram post. "You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever. Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and Ever!!!"
Finally, in what was perhaps the best post of all, Kylie paid tribute to her own big day by sharing several snapshots from her first birthday party. The vintage pics showed a baby Kylie, a young Kris, tons of balloons, and a Tweety Bird cake with matching decorations.
Here's hoping that she'll have an equally amazing celebration this year.