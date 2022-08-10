Why Steve Martin Might Retire After Only Murders in the Building

Watch : Only Murders in the Building Stars Talk Show's Growing Success

Steve Martin is ready to sit back and kick up his feet—maybe.

The Father of the Bride star has been booked and busy in recent years, starring on the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building and touring the country with his longtime friend and Only Murders co-star Martin Short. And while it seems the 76-year-old isn't slowing down anytime soon, he teased retirement may be in his future. "When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others," Steve told The Hollywood Reporter Aug. 9. "I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."

On the other hand, Steve knows himself well enough to admit that he loves his work too much to quit. "My wife keeps saying, ‘You always say you're going to retire and then you always come up with something,'" he said. "I'm really not interested in retiring. I'm not."

But he's willing to compromise, adding, "I would just work a little less. Maybe."