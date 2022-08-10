Khloe Kardashian's Good American Deals: Save Up to 72% On These Bestselling Styles

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Khloe Kardashian and Emma Grede changed the fashion game with their clothing line Good American. This brand is incredibly thoughtful with inclusive sizes ranging from 00-24 with high-quality fabrics that accommodate all body types and emphasize confidence. Another great aspect of Good American is that every piece is shown on models in a range of sizes, so shoppers can get a better idea of how styles may look on their body.
The brand is famous for its jeans, bodysuits, and swimsuits. If you're in the mood to shop, you're in luck because Good American has just landed at Saks Off Fifth. That means you can get some major deals and save up to 72% on some of the top-selling styles.
Good American Skirts on Sale
Good American High-Rise Denim Mini-Skirt
Don't fight the nostalgia. Denim skirts are back in full-force. This one is available at a 72% discount too.
Good American Bodysuits on Sale
Good American Velvet Plunging V-Neck Bodysuit
This velvet top is a winter weather essential. Plus, we all know how great Good American bodysuits are for sculpting.
Good American One Shoulder Bodysuit
A one-shoulder look is sophisticated and a great way to switch up your look. This Good American bodysuit also comes in a dark yellow.
Good American Ribbed Bodysuit
Good American bodysuits always come through. You'll want this ribbed style in every color. It's a true wardrobe necessity.
Good American Mesh Power Bodysuit
Get wild with this animal print, mesh bodysuit. Leopard is a neutral, embrace it.
Good American Jeans on Sale
Good American Good 90s Icon High-Rise Straight Jeans
Take it back to the 90s with these high-rise faded jeans.
Good American Good '90s High-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans
The 2022 denim trends are all about the 90s these days, right? These have a straight leg and a high-rise waist that make for a super flattering fit.
Good American ?Good Legs Side Slit Flare Jeans
Add some flare to your wardrobe with these stretchy flared jeans. They even have a cool slit at the legs.
Good American Pants on Sale
Good American Good High-Rise Stretch Cigarette-Leg Jeans
Get ahead on the fall with these cigarette-style pants in this dark yellow color.
Good American Good '90S Vinyl High-Waisted Pants
You need these vinyl pants in your life. The are high-waisted, supremely flattering, and they truly take your wardrobe to the next level. Whether you're dressing up or dressing down, these are an essential you never knew that you needed.
Good American Jackets on Sale
Good American Good Oversize Trucker Jacket
We all need a quality denim jacket in our wardrobe. This oversized one is equal parts practical and chic. You can even wear it over your shoulders for an elevated look.
Good American Quilted Faux-Sherpa Lined Shacket
You just found your new go-to fall jacket. This combines everything you love about a shirt and a jacket. Plus, the lining is just to die for with super soft faux-sherpa.
Good American Tops on Sale
Good American Plaited Rib Polo Shirt
This ribbed polo is sophisticated, yet polished.
Good American Dresses on Sale
Good American Velvet Midi Dress
You can never have too many black dresses, right? This velvet dress has a plunging neckline and a sophisticated, soft velvet fabric.
If you're looking for more Kardashian/Jenner-inspired shopping, check out our favorites from Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.