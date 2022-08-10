Halle Bailey Reacts to Rumor She’s Been Cast as Kitty Pryde in X-Men Movie

Is Halle Bailey joining the X-Men squad? See how the Little Mermaid actress reacted to a tweet about the alleged casting.

By Tamantha Gunn Aug 10, 2022 12:55 PMTags
X-MenCelebrities
Watch: Halle Bailey Always Encourages Her "Amazing" Sister Chloe

Looks like Halle Bailey won't be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe—for now, at least.

On Aug. 9, the singer, 22, shut down rumors that she was cast as Kitty Pryde in an upcoming X-Men film with one simple comment.

After reading a tweet that suggested she's set to take on the role of the fictional superhero, Halle replied, "this is not true lmao."

In fact, the tweet about the alleged casting included a link that had nothing to do with the film and instead spoke about the Chloe x Halle singer being named one of Variety's Power of Young Hollywood honorees, alongside Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Angus Cloud and Becky G.

While Halle won't be appearing as the intangible mutant, she will bring the iconic Princess Ariel to life on the big screen next year in Disney's live-action adaption of The Little Mermaid

After filming wrapped for the highly anticipated film last summer, Halle shared how playing Ariel has been one of the most difficult experiences for her because she missed her family.

photos
All the Y2K Looks from the X-Men Premiere in 2000

"it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone i've ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as i've reached the end," the former Grown-ish actress wrote on Instagram last July. "this experience has made me so much stronger than i ever thought i could be." 

Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Bombshells From Jennette McCurdy's Book I'm Glad My Mom Died

3

Millie Bobby Brown Details "Unhealthy" Romance With Hunter Ecimovic

Although being away from home was a challenge for Halle, she was thankful for the memories and friendships she made under the sea. 

"i'm so grateful to have such lovely and talented people in the cast," she shared in her post, shouting out her Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King) as "my friend for infinite lifetimes." 

The Little Mermaid is slated to be released in theaters in 2023.

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Bombshells From Jennette McCurdy's Book I'm Glad My Mom Died

3

Millie Bobby Brown Details "Unhealthy" Romance With Hunter Ecimovic

4

Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Posts

5

Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Shares Touching Words She Gave Before Death