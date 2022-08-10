Ian Ziering and More Stars Send Support to Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse Amid Coma

After news broke that Beverly Hills, 90210 actress Denise Dowse is currently hospitalized in a coma amid a severe form of meningitis, the star received support from Ian Ziering and more.

By Kisha Forde Aug 10, 2022 1:41 PMTags
Beverly Hills, 90210HospitalizedIan ZieringCelebrities
Watch: Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

Amid her health battle, Denise Dowse is receiving an outpouring of well wishes.
 
On Aug. 7, Denise's sister, Tracey Dowse, shared the heartbreaking news that the Insecure actress was hospitalized and in a coma following a severe case of meningitis. After sharing the news, fans and co-stars expressed their support for the actress' recovery.
 
Ian Ziering, who co-starred with Denise in Beverly Hills, 90210, wrote, "Sending prayers and hopes for better days ahead." Actor Jason Kelley added, "Peace, healing and recovery be upon Denise. She's deeply loved." Singer Lalah Hathaway also commented with words of support, writing, "Sending healing and peace." Jill Marie Jones, who starred in the early aughts sitcom, Girlfriends—of which Dowse guest starred—also commented with praying hands and heart emojis.

As Denise's sister Tracey mentioned in her Aug. 7 Instagram message, she's been trying to keep Denise's spirits up amid her fight.

"I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family @denisedowse," she captioned a photo of the actress. "She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis."

photos
Beverly Hills, 90210: Where Are They Now?

Denise's sister continued, "Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Bombshells From Jennette McCurdy's Book I'm Glad My Mom Died

3

Millie Bobby Brown Details "Unhealthy" Romance With Hunter Ecimovic

Added Tracey, "She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated."
 
In addition to starring in Beverly Hills, 90210, Girlfriends and most recently, Insecure, the 64-year-old has appeared in over 30 films and 85 television shows throughout her illustrious career. In addition to acting, Denise is also a director. Her film, Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, debuted in April 2022.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

2

Bombshells From Jennette McCurdy's Book I'm Glad My Mom Died

3

Millie Bobby Brown Details "Unhealthy" Romance With Hunter Ecimovic

4

Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Posts

5

Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Shares Touching Words She Gave Before Death