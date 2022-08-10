I Noticed an Improvement in My Breakout Within Minutes of Using This Spot Treatment, I'm Not Even Kidding

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I know what you're thinking: it's impossible for any skincare product to deliver results within minutes. Not only that, but who's actually monitoring their skin mere minutes after applying a product? Believe it or not, I actually did look in the mirror 15 minutes after applying the La Roche-Posay Acne Spot Treatment, but let me explain why. I did not actually think I would see an improvement in my skin because that's a ridiculous expectation. I just wanted to make sure my super sensitive, easily irritated skin wasn't red or freaking out. I figured that I could immediately wash off the product and apply a calming product if there was an issue. Sadly, that's what I've had to do many times before,
Imagine my shock when my skin wasn't red, it didn't itch, and that patch of acne actually looked much better than it did just a few minutes prior. I was at a point where I had zero optimism that any product was going to help, so I did not bother to take before and after photos, but I wish I did because I don't blame anyone for being skeptical of this headline. When I woke up the next morning, I was so happy to see additional improvements.
Breakouts on my chin and jawline are not something I'm used to. As someone who talks nonstop, I am especially conscious of what people may notice on the skin near my mouth. TMI alert: I had professional hair removal in the area and my chin became breakout city, populated with whiteheads, pustules, and eventually some post-acne marks that wouldn't fade away no matter how diligent I was with my routine.
Of course, I know that everyone's skin is different. Your miracle product might wreak havoc on my skin and vice versa. Unfortunately, that's the gamble we all take when we try new products. Nevertheless, the La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Spot Treatment is my most highly-recommended skincare product. As someone who's skincare-obsessed and a shopping editor, I try a lot of products all the time. I encourage you to give this one a shot if you're struggling to clear up your acne. Do a patch test to see if it agrees with your skin before going all out with your application. Then, gradually introduce it into your routine. I hope you like it just as much as I do. I'm not the only fan though. This treatment has 3,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 1,000+ Ulta reviews.
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Spot Treatment
Apply a thin layer of this spot treatment to your acne. I like to use it before bed and then I wait about fifteen minutes before applying my moisturizer.
Don't just take my word for it. Check out these rave reviews from Amazon shoppers who are amazed by this product's fast results.
La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Dual Action Acne Spot Treatment Reviews
Cleared up my acne overnight! Best product I've ever tried, and I've tried everything! The product is expensive for a small bottle, but it's worth it! You will notice a difference immediately! Highly recommend if you have acne, or scars.
I've had Effaclar Duo for TWO DAYS and I noticed tonight my skin seemed ready to let this blackhead go! I was able to easily extract it!! I kept looking in the mirror and shaking my head. Just floored. I thought my derm was going to have to make a cut to get it out. It looks like it was NEVER there. Holy crap. I'm in love.
Works like a potion. Worked instantly on my adult acne on the forehead. It took less than a week to clear up all the affected areas. Strongly recommend.
Great product. Really heals pimples overnight.
This thing is magic. Buy it. Cure acne completely even before it fully breaking out.
WOW! Miracle worker! This cleared up any and all adult acne I've been consistently struggling with. My skin was clear within days. I could cry I'm so happy.
It's a magic potion - within a day or two day pimples are gone. I have sensitive skin and this has not irritated or dried up my skin. It's worth buying and giving it a try. A little dab goes a long way.
