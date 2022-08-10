Drake Is Hilariously Offended by Dad’s Tattoo of His Face

Drake is not showin' fake love towards this tattoo.

Drake took to Instagram to poke fun at his dad Dennis Graham's tattoo—which happens to be a portrait of Drake's face. "I was just sitting here thinking why you do me like this," the rapper wrote on Aug. 8, "We family," he added, along with laughing-crying emojis to get the joke across.

Guess it's safe to assume Drake isn't a fan of the ink, which was done nearly five years ago. And since that first tattoo session, Dennis has done his best to get the tattoo changed.

"Hahaha I had 16 people to try and straighten this out," Dennis commented, "they're hurting me."

In a separate comment, Dennis added, "I love you and miss you."

While Drake has been known to have a few portrait tattoos of his own—such as Lil Wayne, Denzel Washington, and even his dad's mugshot—the "One Dance" singer wasn't the one who dreamed up Dennis' tattoo.

Back in 2017, celebrity tattoo artist Money Mike told E! News that "it was Dennis' idea."

"I went to Drake's dad's birthday party and we were talking tattoos and it so happened that he wanted to get one," Money Mike shared. "So I was persistent with him and a few days after we did the session and that was that."

Instagram

When all was said and done, Money Mike noted that Dennis "loved the tattoo" at the time.

Five years later, and the certified lover boy has different thoughts on his dad's grand gesture.
 

