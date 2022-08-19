Michael Bublé Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Wife Luisana Lopilato

Watch : Michael Buble Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Another Bublé baby has arrived.

Michael Bublé and his wife Luisana Lopilato are now officially a family of five after welcoming their fourth child, a baby girl named Cielo Yoli Rose Bublé.

In a birth announcement shared on Aug. 19, the pair shared that their little one arrived weighing 3.8 kilograms—roughly 8 ounces—and called her an "infinite blessing."

"From love comes life, light and her," they wrote alongside a sweet photo of the parents holding the infant's foot. "You finally arrived to our lives with your 3,8 kg!!! Thanks God for this infinite blessing, we love you!!"

The couple, who have been married since 2011, are also parents to sons Noah, 8, Elias, 6, and daughter Vida, 4.

Back in February, Michael shared that he was going to be a dad again in the music video for his single, "I'll Never Not Love You." The surprise news was revealed in a flash-forward scene showing Luisana pregnant alongside their three kids.