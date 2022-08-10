Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

Actress Denise Dowse is in a serious battle for her health.

The 64-year-old is currently hospitalized in a coma while she fights a severe form meningitis, her sister shared on social media on Aug. 7.

"I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse," Tracey Dowse shared to her sister's Instagram and Facebook page. "She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."

She continued, "She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated."

Tracey, who described herself as "a private person," admitted in the post that she is trying to keep her spirits up, but is finding the situation "hard."