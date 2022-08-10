Beverly Hills, 90210 Actress Denise Dowse in Coma

Actress Denise Dowse is in a serious battle for her health.
The 64-year-old is currently hospitalized in a coma while she fights a severe form meningitis, her sister shared on social media on Aug. 7.
"I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister, and my only immediate family Denise Dowse," Tracey Dowse shared to her sister's Instagram and Facebook page. "She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced."
She continued, "She is a vibrant actor and director that should have many years ahead of her. Thoughts, prayers and support are greatly appreciated."
Tracey, who described herself as "a private person," admitted in the post that she is trying to keep her spirits up, but is finding the situation "hard."
According to the Mayo Clinic, meningitis is an inflammation of the fluid and membranes surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Most cases of meningitis in the U.S. are caused by a viral infection, but it can also be caused by bacterial, parasitic and fungal infections. The site notes that some cases of meningitis improve without treatment in a few weeks, while others can be life-threatening.
Many of Denise's friends and fans left comments of well wishes on the post, including her former co-star Ian Ziering, who wrote, "Sending prayers and hopes for better days ahead."
Denise may be best known for her roles as Mrs. Teasley on the iconic teen drama Beverly Hills, 90210, which ran for 10 seasons from 1991 to 2000, and as Judge Rebecca Damsen on the CBS drama series The Guardian from 2001 to 2004.
She also appeared in numerous films, including Starship Troopers, Bio-Dome, Pleasantville, Dr. Dolittle 2, Requiem for a Dream, Eulogy, Ray and Reign Over Me.
More recently, she starred as Dr. Rhonda Pine in the HBO television series Insecure.
Denise is also a director. Her film Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story, starring Ledisi, Corbin Bleu, Keith David, Vanessa Williams and Columbus Short, premiered at the 2022 Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles back in April.