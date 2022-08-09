TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Buys a House After Starting Career With “Nothing” 2 Years Ago

TikToker Mikayla Nogueira is a homeowner.
The beauty influencer—who is known for her entertaining makeup tutorials and reviews—announced on her TikTok that she bought a house after saving up for two years. She captioned the Aug. 9 video, "I am so sorry for being an absolute mess in this video. I truly couldnt [sic] help it. I tried filming this video so many times. Im [sic] so excited and happy."
"I can't believe I'm going to say this," the choked up 23-year-old said. "Get ready with me to go see my new house."
Mikayla, who got engaged to partner Cody last year, said they are packing up their current place in Massachusetts to set up their first house
Fighting back tears, Mikayla explained why this moment means so much to her. "When I started this career two years ago, I started with nothing. I had nothing," she said. "And I'm going to be honest with you. I never thought I would own a house in my life."
The content creator then got candid about how she has "never believed in myself." But now, Mikayla couldn't be prouder for reaching this milestone.
"I wish I didn't self-deprecate so much. I talk so poorly about myself off camera in real life," she admitted. "Something inside me always believed in me but I wish I could just look at in the f--king mirror and be like, 'Mikayla, you f--king did this, and you deserve it.'"
The exciting moment is one Mikayla said she wishes she could go back and tell her 10-year-old self.
She said, "I know if she could see me now, she would be so f--king happy."