Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Show Daughter Lola Support as She Gears Up to Release Her First Song

This news sounds like music to Kelly Ripa's and Mark Consuelos' ears.

The couple's daughter, Lola Consuelos, is stepping into the entertainment industry—but unlike her famous parents, she's heading in a more musical direction. The 21-year-old is about to release her debut song, "Paranoia Silverlining," on Aug. 9—and it's safe to say her parents are her No. 1 fans.

On Aug. 9, the Live With Kelly and Ryan host posted a clip of her and Mark soaking up some sun while Lola's song played in the background.

"Casually waiting for the arrival of @theyoungestyung first single PARANOIA SILVER LINING," Kelly captioned the Instagram post, "drops tomorrow across all platforms!"

Joining in on the hype, Mark shared the same video to his Instagram Stories and put the link to pre-save Lola's tune in his Instagram bio.

It seems getting serious about music has also led to a new change of pace for Lola. While the New York University student has been famously known to call her parents out for things such as their thirst trap posts and cheeky social media comments, Kelly noted in a July 6 interview with Access Hollywood, that Lola has slowed down on the teasing.