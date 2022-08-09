Olivia Newton-John’s Niece Reveals the Touching Words She Shared Before Dying

It seems Olivia Newton-John's passing was not sudden for her family.
On Aug. 8, the beloved Grease actress died in her Southern California home, her husband John Easterling announced on Instagram. Just a day after her passing, Olivia's niece has shared further information about the actress' declining health amid her decades long battle with breast cancer.
"It wasn't just the cancer that got her, it was other complications, being in a hospital and with a very susceptible immune system," Totti Goldsmith told Australia's 9 Now News. "She got secondary infections. She really went down in the past five, six days."
Totti shared that Olivia had been taking cannabinoids prior to her death, but her level of pain continued to intensify and the drug provided little relief in the end."It's really helped her, but later on it wasn't enough," she explained, adding that Olivia "really struggled with a lot of pain."
Being aware of her aunt's continuing discomfort, Totti said that she was not surprised to learn of Olivia death. "It's not a shock, we've known how sick she's been," she noted, "especially the last five days."
Although Totti was unable to see Olivia in person, she shared that she was able to have a special moment with her aunt before she passed over the phone before she passed, thanks to the actress' husband John.
"I couldn't get to America in time and I wanted to say goodbye, so I asked him if he could hold the phone up to her ear," Totti said. "But he got me on Facetime so I managed to see her."
"I told her all the things I needed to say. She was leaving us," she shared, "but I could feel like she got it."
During their last moments, Totti said she took time to ask Olivia an important question: "I said to her, ‘Are you afraid of dying?' and she said, ‘I'm not afraid. I've done more in my life that I could have ever imagined.'"
