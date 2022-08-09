Lizzie McGuire's Jake Thomas Relates to One Scene in Jordan Peele's Nope

Looking back, Jake Thomas should've said "Nope!" to working with one Lizzie McGuire co-star.
The former Disney Channel star revealed that he found himself connecting with the chimp attack scene from Jordan Peele's newest Universal Pictures film Nope. Why? Well, because he too worked with a chimpanzee during his child star days.
"I'm not gonna give anything away," he said in a TikTok from Aug. 8, "but there's a side story in the movie that deals with this chimpanzee that stars in a TV sitcom, that goes berserk, and it kills a bunch of its castmates. And the entire time I was watching it, I couldn't stop thinking of a memory from long ago: Remember Fredo? Yeah, we had [the chimp] on for like five-something episodes."
As Jake detailed, the animal trainers on the set of the sitcom warned him, "If the chimp goes a little out of control, step away. We'll take care of it. He can kill you if you're not careful."
Understandably, Jake said that this warning always stayed with him, but became even more eye-opening after seeing Nope.
"That last part stuck with me, especially when I was snuggling it in bed," he quipped. "It's terrifying."
Lizzie McGuire, which starred Hilary Duff in the titular role, ran for two seasons between 2001 and 2004. The chimp that played Fredo only made a handful of appearances.
As for Nope? The science fiction horror film starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer has been a box office hit, bringing in $44 million its opening weekend.
Nope is playing in theaters now.
(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)