How RuPaul’s Drag Race Alum Shea Couleé Is Shaking Up the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Shea Couleé is bringing her charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The RuPaul's Drag Race star has landed a role in the upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart, based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name. And that's a BFD.

"It's really so humbling to be able to crossover into a much more mainstream avenue, and push the needle forward as far as drag is concerned, in the way that it's consumed and in pop culture," Shea exclusively told E! News. "I'm so deeply excited for everyone to see what this role is, what it entails and everything it is."

Not only that, she's been able to leave her trademark stamp on her character, whose identity has not yet been revealed.

"Everyone at Marvel has been so unbelievably open and receptive to my experiences and my expertise about drag," she said, "and they've allowed me to really come in to the MCU and put my very specific Shea Coulee print on the Marvel Universe."