Kylie Jenner Is 25: Look Back at All of Her Scorching Bikini Pics

Kylie Jenner can rock any style, especially bikinis. In honor of the fashion and beauty mogul's 25th birthday, relive some of her sexiest swimsuit moments over the years.

Watch: Kylie Jenner's 25 BEST Beauty Looks

Kylie Jenner is undoubtedly celebrating her birthday the only way she knows how: in style.

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling—who turns 25 August 10—has come a long way since her early days on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, especially in terms of her fashion.

Once only known as Kim Kardashian's little sister, Kylie has made quite the name for herself over the years as a mother—sharing 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster and a 6-month-old son (whose name has yet to be announced) with boyfriend Travis Scott—and as a successful businesswoman.

Kylie earned the title of the world's Youngest Self-Made Billionaire in 2019 thanks to her bestselling makeup brand Kylie Cosmetics and multiple clothing line collaborations with big sis Kendall Jenner. But her first solo outing in the fashion world came with the launch of Kylie Swim in 2021, and she is always sharing pics of the collection's latest looks on her Instagram.

In honor of Kylie's birthday, we're looking back at her best swimwear moments over the years, from bright colors to bold cutouts to sexy metallic looks and more.

Kylie Jenner's Sizzling Swimsuit Photos at the Lake

Check out the b-day girl's most scorching and iconic bikini pics below.

Instagram
NSFW Swimsuit

"Free the nipple," Kylie captioned this June 6 Instagram pic of her unique bathing suit top.

Instagram/@kyliejenner
Beach Day

The fashion and beauty spent a relaxing day at the beach on May 7 in this tan look, complete with a piña colada.

Instagram
Hot Mama

Kylie posed in a hot pink bikini and matching pink sarong in an Instagram Story video, shared on Aug. 23 amid pregnancy rumors. "@kylieswim can't wait," the swimwear founder teased about her new brand. 

Instagram
Abs For Days

Kylie flaunted her toned abs and tight stomach during a Kylie Swim photoshoot. The mother of one posted the video on Aug. 23 after multiple sources confirmed she's expecting baby no. 2. To date, Kylie has not confirmed the news.

Instagram
First Look

Kylie gave fans a glimpse into her new swimwear line Kylie Swim during a photoshoot. "I can't wait to share," Kylie captioned on Aug. 17 with a mirror selfie.

Instagram
Busting Out

Kylie shared an up close pic of her bustier style swimsuit as part of the new Kylie Swim collection on Aug. 17. 

Instagram
Golden Glow

Kylie is facing Leo season head-on as the countdown until her 24th b-day begins. The mother shared a steamy metallic bikini pic on July 18 to celebrate the start of her astrological sign season. 

Instagram
Leo Goddess

Kylie showed off her toned body in a mirror selfie on July 18. "Leo season loading," the Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned. 

Instagram
FOMO Factor

Kylie shared a series of vacay throwback pics with a bikini-style crop top in June 2021. "wishin i was still here rn," Kylie captioned. 

Instagram
Beauty & The Beach

The cosmetics mogul serves lewks on the sand in a halter mini top and matching slinky skirt. "So beautiful," sister Kim commented with a heart emoji in June 2021. 

Instagram
Those Cheekbones

Kylie stuns in June 2021 with as she laces her fingers through her hair, showing off her fierce makeup and stunning cheekbones. 

Instagram
Goddess Vibes

Kylie plays it up for the camera in a steamy June 2021 Instagram pic. 

Instagram/@kyliejenner
Sleepy & Stylish

"Do Not Disturb" Kylie captioned this May 27 Instagram pic of her gold, beaded bikini and pink bucket hat.

Instagram
Picture Perfect

Kylie is the picture of summer perfection in a metallic bikini while lounging on a boat in May 2021. Vacay goals!

Instagram
Boat Blush

Kylie posed in a barely-there top while on a yacht, simply captioning the pic with a boat emoji in May 2021. 

Instagram
Dramatic Exit

Kylie shared an up-close look at her exiting the ocean in a black-and-white Instagram pic in May 2021. 

Instagram
Ready to Hose Off

A deck assistant on Kylie's yacht offers her a hose after an ocean dip in May 2021.

Instagram
Bummed Out

Kylie flaunted her derrière in a bum-forward pic that even had sister Khloe comment, "Kylie Kristen Jenner!!!!!!!!!!" in May 2021. 

Instagram/@kyliejenner
Silver at Sea

The KUWTK alum donned this silver bikini for a day out at sea on May 17.

Instagram/@kyliejenner
Feeling Herself

"My vibe right now is just living life," Kylie captioned this May 16 pic of her blush-colored swimsuit, paired with a gold statement necklace. 

Instagram/@kyliejenner
Checkmate

The reality star rocked a pink and red checkered bikini on April 18.

Instagram
Tanned Twins

Kim and Kylie are twinning in matching two-pieces as they sunbathe in April 2021.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
It's the Weekend

On Friday, April 2, Kylie wrote, "it's the weekend."

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Bright Yellow

Kylie stunned in a bright yellow two-piece in April 2021.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
A Closer Look

Kylie gave fans a close up look at her swimwear moment.

Instagram/Kylie Jenner
Soaking Up the Sun

Kylie caught some rays of sunshine in this Instagram pic from April.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Hit It, Kylie

"My body stay vicious," Kylie Jenner captioned this bikini pic from March 2021. "I be up in the gym just working on my fitness. He's my witness (oh, wee)."

Instagram
Feelin' Blue

The Kylie Skin mogul turns up the heat with this selfie. 

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Caliente

Kylie enjoys a "dreamy" sunset while lounging by the pool in Mexico in January 2021.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram
Peachy Keen

Kylie rocks a barely there peach bikini during her tropical getaway south of the border.

View More Photos From Kylie Jenner's Bikini Pics

