Camila Cabello Seemingly Confirms Austin Kevitch Romance With PDA Outing

My oh my! It looks like Camila Cabello has a new romance.
The singer, 25, was spotted walking hand in hand with Lox Club CEO Austin Kevitch, 31, in Santa Monica, Calif. on Aug. 7. The pair also grabbed breakfast at Caffe Wooyoo and weren't afraid to show some PDA.
"They were very sweet together and looked happy," an eyewitness told E! News. "They kissed. When they left, they held hands and took a walk together. They had a nice day and looked like they very much enjoy being together."
For the outing, Camila wore a blue dress with a white floral print by Impressions and accessorized her look with a pair of black sandals, gold hoop earrings and a crocheted bag with a brown leather strap. Meanwhile, Austin sported a white T-shirt, matching sneakers and green shorts.
While the "Havana" singer and entrepreneur haven't made things Instagram official, Camila did sneak a photo from their outing on Instagram, with the pic of two Caffe Wooyoo cups sticking out among the carousel of images in an Aug. 8 post.
This isn't the first time Camila and Austin have been spotted together. The pair were also photographed strolling together in June. And while it's unclear how Camila and Austin met, they seem to have a mutual connection in Nicholas Galitzine. The actor, who played Prince Robert in Camila's 2021 Cinderella movie, has occasionally posted photos with Austin on Instagram.
Camila was previously in a relationship with Shawn Mendes. However, the "Señorita" stars announced their breakup in November after more than two years of dating. While they noted in a joint statement, they'll "continue to be best friends," Camila suggested their priorities in life started to shift.
"I feel like that was that way for both of us," she said during a March talk with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe. "Because we both started so young too, it's like we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career."
Not long after she was spotted with Austin in June, Camila also shared how her view on relationships has changed. "I don't put a lot of focus on it," she told Cosmopolitan U.K. in an interview published online July 7. "I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends and I've made a lot of great friends over the past year. A lot of girlfriends. I've got some great group chats going. If something happens, then that's really fun, but I don't put any pressure on it. Before I used to be like, 'Yes, love, oh my god, love,' and now I'm just trying to have a good time. I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that's something more, then that's great."