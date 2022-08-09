Where to Buy Cheap Stylish Work Clothes Online

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Adding new pieces to your work wardrobe can be budget friendly — you just have to know where to look! Since we're all about helping you find the best deals online, we've rounded up some online stores where you can get stylish work clothes for affordable prices.
Right now, it's a really great time to shop for work clothes as as many sites are having big summer clearance sales. For instance, Banana Republic Factory has deals up to 50% off sitewide with an additional 15% off on top of that, which is an amazing offer already. But if you want to score the best deals on the chicest work-appropriate styles, we recommend checking out their clearance section where everything is an extra 50% off. With a discount that good, you can score a $130 blazer for $45. You definitely don't want to miss out.
We've rounded up some of the best places to find stylish and affordable clothes for work. Check those out below.
Uniqlo
Uniqlo is a great place to shop for basics that last. They have a nice selection of tops, dresses, pants and more for under $50 regularly. Their Ultra Stretch High-Rise Leggings Pants are a must-get if you're looking for a flattering pair of pants you can comfortably wear all day long. You can even snag a classic blazer (as shown here) for $50.
H&M
H&M has the latest styles for the best prices. Just take this elegant a-line skirt for example. It's chic, sophisticated and regularly priced at $40. You could easily find similar styles for double the price at other retailers. The quality of H&M clothes, especially their workwear, is good. Plus, they have sales every now and then, which are definitely worth taking advantage of.
Amazon
Truth be told, you can pretty much find anything you need on Amazon at reasonable prices. If you're looking for work wear in particular, you can get this best-selling blazer with over 9,000 five-star reviews for $50 or this Amazon Essentials lightweight cardigan for $26. Both options come in multiple colors.
Express
Not only does Express have a really great sale section, they offer additional savings all the time. For instance, right now they're offering an extra 40% off sale styles. That means you can snag this chic $88 dress for $42. You can also find a lot of cute layering pieces for less than $25.
Banana Republic Factory
Banana Republic Factory has all kinds of pieces that are sure to impress at a fraction of the price you'd pay at the main retail site. For instance, you can snag this classic organic top, originally $50, for $25. You can also score that stunning yellow sweater, originally $80, for $24. It's also a particularly good time to shop as all clearance styles are an extra 50% off!
J.Crew
J.Crew is an interesting one because yes, their clothing can fall out of the "budget-friendly" range. However, their sale section is one of the best with deals over 70% off. Not only that, J.Crew has clearance sales all the time. Right now, they're even offering 50% off select styles. That means you can snag this $120 v-neck sweater for just $47. We even found jeans $100+ jeans for less than $20! So be sure to keep an eye out for their amazing sales.
Loft
Loft is another site with a great sale section and amazing clearance sales. Right now, they're offering an extra 60% off sale styles. If you're looking for work-appropriate pants, these stylish Belted Emory Taper Pants, are on sale for $28.
Lulus
If you're looking for cute tops, trousers, dresses and accessories to wear to the office, Lulus is a great place to shop. You can put together an entire outfit for under $100, including the shoes. Plus, their sale section has a lot of stylish must-haves for under $50.
A New Day at Target
If you're on a budget, A New Day at Target has stylish options for very reasonable prices regularly. For instance, you can get a cute cardigan like the one below for just $28. You can also find pants, dresses, tank tops and more that are cute and appropriate. Their shoes are also worth a look!
Kohl's
You can find a lot of work wear options at Kohl's that are both chic and affordable. Plus, they have sales all the time, like today, where they're offering an extra 20% off at checkout. So you can score this Nine West blazer, originally $60, for just $36. You can also get this $40 open front cardigan, with hundreds of five-star reviews, for just $14.
Nordstrom Rack
If you're all about brand names, Nordstrom Rack is a really great place to shop. Pretty much everything is on sale for up to 70% off, but you can find even greater savings up to 90% in their clearance section. If you're looking for a classic black blazer, we found this T Tahari option, originally $108, for $35.
