Chrishell Stause Addresses the Misconception That She Does “Everything for Press”

Chrishell Stause is setting the record straight.
The Selling Sunset star shared a lengthy message on her Instagram Story clapping back at a series of misconceptions she feels people have about her, including one that claims she does "everything for press."
"There are so many things I constantly try to keep private & avoid press on but because of what I do I understand why some think this," she wrote on her Instagram Story on Aug. 9. "But it isn't true."
When it comes to what gets published, it appears that Chrishell has a simple rule: "Things job related YES. Anything heart related NO."
"I would never do anything in the heart dept bc it would be good for my career. In fact I just turned down a very lucrative tv opportunity bc it didn't align with where my heart is," the reality star continued. "I follow my heart and this trait can be a thorn in my side but it's just who I am."
Chrishell, who is dating non-binary musician G Flip, also addressed misconceptions about being a "push over or mean girl" and that she is an "annoying pick me girl."
"I set boundaries and if pushed too far WILL push back," Chrishell said of the former. "I try to be nice to everyone if possible."
As for the latter, Chrishell acknowledged that she is "recovering from being this my whole life" but noted that she's since come into her own and "loving it regardless of what strangers will think."
The real-estate agent concluded the message by clearing things up with a reflection on life in the public eye.
"I will always be SO grateful for the success I've had and I know misconceptions are part of the territory," Chrishell explained. "So all good-just responding from my point of view for those wondering."