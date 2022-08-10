See Ben Higgins and Nick Viall Test Their Bachelor Knowledge on Celebrity Beef

How well do besties Ben Higgins and Nick Viall know each other's Bachelor Nation history?
Competing to find out who is the better cook on the August 9 episode of E!'s Celebrity Beef, the former Bachelor stars and BFFs put their knowledge of the franchise to the test in this sneak peek.
"Question No. 1 is for Ben," host Joel McHale says in the preview. "Did Nick ever lick whipped cream off of one of the women in his season?" After Ben correctly responds with "yes," Nick challenges his opponent's response.
"Doesn't he have to name who?" the Viall Files podcast host asks, to which Joel jokingly responds, "No. E! didn't go that far with the research."
The next question is for Nick, who is asked if Ben ever went skinny-dipping on his season of The Bachelor. Nick answers "no," bringing the score up to one point each.
Ben's next question is, "Did Nick get a First Impression Rose on either of the first two seasons of The Bachelorette he was on?"
"Yes," Ben says, placing him at the top of the leaderboard. But the 33-year-old secures his lead after Nick's next question, which is, "Did Ben ever go to the Bachelorette's hotel room before Fantasy Suites?"
Mistaking his own Bachelorette memories for Ben's, he answers "no." Joel corrects the reality star by telling him, "Nick, you did that," as he spent an intimate night with Kaitlyn Bristowe during the show's 11th season.
Joel crowns Ben the winner of the Bachelor Nation trivia round and proceeds to bestow Nick with his on-theme punishment. "Ben, you have won this lovely bouquet of roses that you will give to Nick," says the host. "His disadvantage is he must hold that bouquet of roses for the remainder of the cook."
In true Bachelor style, Ben asks Nick, "Would you accept my lot of roses?"
"If I must," Nick responds, followed by a "customary" kiss on the cheek.
Check out the full clip above and scroll below for some of the biggest feuds in Bachelor Nation history.
Find out who wins on Celebrity Beef tonight at 10 p.m. on E!.