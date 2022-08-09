Amanda Seyfried Reflects on “Devasting” Feeling Losing Out on Wicked Role

Watch : Amanda Seyfried Says She Lost Wicked Role to Ariana Grande

No one mourns the Wicked, but Amanda Seyfried couldn't help but feel disappointed by this job loss.

From her 2004 standout role in Mean Girls to her latest Hulu project The Dropout, Amanda has an impressive acting career. Along the way, she's learned how to protect herself from career letdowns, but recently, Amanda got candid about one role she missed out on that definitely stung.

"When I meet somebody who's younger, like in their twenties, and they get rejected…by a job or something like that, it crushes them completely for a minute," Amanda told Porter in an Aug. 8 interview. She added, "Nothing can crush me completely, when it comes to work. I'm uncrushable! Not one thing can crush my life, unless it has to do with my family."

Although she's built up a strong back bone to take rejection, Amanda shared that that doesn't mean she's bullet proof to the point where she's unfazed about everything.

"[That's] not to say that I don't get hurt in my job. I lost out on a big role that I really wanted—[well], I thought I wanted," she shared, with the outlet confirming the role in question was Glinda in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked.

"It was devastating," Amanda said. "And it wasn't for any other reason than I really felt like it was right. But that doesn't take away from my confidence at all."