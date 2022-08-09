Pete Davidson Is In Trauma Therapy After Kanye West's Social Media Posts

Watch : Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Break Up After 9 Months Together

Pete Davidson is putting the focus on his mental health.

Since April, the Saturday Night Live alum has been in trauma therapy largely due to Kanye West's social media posts targeting him throughout his relationship with Kim Kardashian, E! News can confirm.

The most recent? Just three days after E! News exclusively revealed Pete and Kim broke up, the rapper shared a since-deleted Instagram post of a fake New York Times front page that read "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28."

It was the latest in a series of social media posts and comments targeting the comedian throughout his nine-month romance with Kanye's estranged wife. The Grammy winner rapped about beating "Pete Davidson's ass" in his music, called him a "d--khead" on social media and more.

And while Kim and Pete initially tried to ignore Kanye's actions, Kanye refused to back down, even taking aim at Kim (with him later acknowledging his posts "came off as harassing Kim").