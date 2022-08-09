Jane Lynch Leaving Funny Girl Even Earlier Than Expected

Jane Lynch is taking her final bow as Mrs. Brice.
The Glee alum was previously expected to exit the Broadway play Funny Girl at the end of August, but she's now leaving even earlier. Producers on the show confirmed that Lynch's final performance will take place on Aug. 14.
As the producers explained to Deadline, Lynch previously planned to take a week-long vacation before returning for her final week ahead of the Creative Arts Emmys on Sept. 1. However, the producers said in a statement, "Rather than return for one week of performances, the producers have agreed to adjust her final performance to Sunday, August 14."
Lynch reiterated this change of plans in her own statement, adding, "As I embark upon my last week in Funny Girl, my heart is filled with gratitude for this wildly talented company led by Beanie Feldstein and our wonderful audiences for keeping theater alive! I offer a special thanks to my current scene partner Julie Benko and will be back to see my friend Lea Michele light up the lights."
Tony-winner Tovah Feldshuh, Lynch's previously announced replacement, will take over starting Sept. 6, with Lynch's standby Liz McCartney playing Mrs. Brice until Sept. 4. Likewise, Feldstein's understudy Benko is filling until Michele assumes the role of Fannie on Sept. 6.
Lynch's August 14 departure is the latest schedule change for the Emmy winner, who was originally set to depart on Sept. 25 alongside Feldstein. However, after the Lady Bird star announced an earlier exit, Lynch decided to leave the show earlier as well, explaining that she and the producers felt it was best for her former co-star, Michele, and Feldshuh to kick off their performances together. "That's the only reason [we won't appear together]," Lynch told Deadline in July. "I adore her. She's just going to take this show and make it her own. I'm so glad she's getting the opportunity in real life to do the show and not just on Glee."
Feldstein, who received mixed reviews for her Broadway debut, expressed admiration for the cast and crew, nothing that it was a dream come true to play Fannie. "I will never forget this experience and from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank every single person who came to the August Wilson for the love and support you have shown me and our amazing cast and crew," the star continued. "The people I have had the great joy of bringing to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart on July 31st."
Michele has since begun preparations for her debut, sharing a photo of herself posing in front of the theater marquee Aug. 6 with the caption, "A dream come true."