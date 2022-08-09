Criminal Minds' Paget Brewster Embraces Her Grays in New Photo

Paget Brewster is giving us some inspiration for our next trip to the salon.
The actress shared a look at herself all dolled up on set on Twitter Aug. 9. "Oh, hi Guys !! This is my first @criminalminds hair and make up from this morning," she captioned a selfie. "I hope you're all excited for a slightly older, sassier, no filters, gray-haired Prentiss."
And if you don't like her hair and makeup, Paget said, "that's cool, just tell someone else."
The actress, who is reprising her role as Emily Prentiss on Paramount+'s Criminal Minds revival, actually let her natural hair grow out many years ago, revealing in 2018 that she actually wore a wig when playing the FBI agent in later seasons. "I cut all of my long, dyed hair off to grow out my real hair," she tweeted at the time. "It's 5 shades of gray and I love it. I will no longer try to look 30 until I'm 70. Suck it, Hollywood."
Of course, Paget has been tempted to go to the salon and dye it darker, but she's resisted those societal pressures. "We all have huge issues to address, I know. This is one small battle. But I think all of us have small personal battles," she wrote in July. "Let's start by being kind to each other, even when we disagree. Please."
Paget isn't alone in her wish to age gracefully and confidently. Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey replied that she's trying to do the same. "As someone who is also not doing anything to pretend I'm not my actual age, I very much appreciate you," she tweeted. "I hope that a few of us making these little decisions add up to some actual change happening in terms of women's body image. Also your hair is glorious."
And Paget and Melanie are in good company as One Tree Hill's Hilarie Burton is another star embracing her natural tresses.
Last year, the actress told her followers that she simply stopped caring about her root touchups. "I've been damn near every color—blonde, brunette, red, and every variation inbetween," she captioned a photo of herself at the salon March 12. "This is the first time I really feel like myself. No roots to cover. No feeling phony when I pass a mirror. Boys get all the adulation when it comes to being a 'silver fox'. And women are expected to stay 22 forever. F--k it."
It seems like these women have found one of many silver linings when it comes to aging.