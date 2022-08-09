Tarte Cosmetics Deal: Get the 4 Full-Size Products of Your Choice for Just $44

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Tarte Cosmetics is famous for its concealer. In fact, the Tarte Shape Tape Concealer sells once every 12 seconds. That's not the only great product from the brand though. The Lights Camera Action Mascara is an E! Shopping Editor Favorite. The Marajuca Juicy Lip Balm provides life-changing hydration, at least in my personal opinion. There are so many cult-favorite Tarte products.

If you want to restock on your favorites or try something new, there's an unbelievable deal that you need to shop right now. Pick your four favorite Tarte products to create your own customized $44 bundle. Considering that most of the full size products range in price from $20-$30, that's a potential $76 discount, depending on which items you pick, of course.

There are 90+ items to choose from. This bundle and save deal is too good to be true.