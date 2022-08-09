Kenan Thompson to Host the 2022 Emmy Awards

Watch : Emmys 2022 Snubs & Surprises: This Is Us, Selena Gomez & More

The 2022 Emmy Awards officially have a host, and it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about live TV.

On Aug. 9, NBC and the Television Academy announced that Kenan Thompson will serve as the 74th annual award show's emcee on Sept. 12. The Saturday Night Live star—more specifically, the longest-running cast member in SNL history—issued a statement alongside the announcement, making sure to give a shoutout to the network he's long been a part of.

"Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC—my longtime network family—makes it even more special," Thompson said. "Like all TV fans, I can't wait to see the stars from my favorite shows."

Thompson himself has been nominated for an Emmy a whopping six times, including in 2021 when he scored not one, but two acting nods for his performances in SNL and the NBC comedy series, Kenan.