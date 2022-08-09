Watch Jon Hamm and Jimmy Fallon Honor Betty White's Legacy on the Password Revival

Watch : Keke Palmer & Jimmy Fallon Thank Betty White for "Password"

Password is practically synonymous with Betty White, so it only makes sense for Jimmy Fallon and Jon Hamm to honor her legacy on the reboot's upcoming premiere.

A sneak peek clip of Password's Aug. 9 episode shows Jimmy—set to be a contestant throughout Password's first season—kicking off the dedication off by commemorating both Betty and her late husband, who hosted the original game show from 1961 to 1980.

"Obviously this is a legendary game, Password, and the great Allen Ludden, Betty White," Jimmy says. "Betty, this is for you."

The Tonight Show host also recalls the time he and Jon did a sketch with Betty. Though the Mad Men actor jokingly accuses Jimmy of stalling for time at this point, he goes on to share his own Betty White story—which just so happens to involve the aforementioned sketch.

"Right after we did the sketch, I had a quick change and Betty White saw me in my underpants," Jon hilariously recalled. "She did not look away. True story."