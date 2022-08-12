Actress Anne Heche Dead at 53

Watch : Anne Heche Dead at 53

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a star.



Anne Heche, whose career spanned over three decades and included appearances in over 40 films and television shows, has died on Aug. 12. She was 53 years old.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," a rep for the star told E! News in a statement on behalf of Heche's family and friends. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

The family's rep told E! News that while Heche is legally dead according to California law, her heart is still beating and she has not been taken off life support in order to allow OneLegacy Foundation enough time to find recipients who will be a match.