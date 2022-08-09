The 24 Most-Loved Back to College Essentials from Amazon With Thousands of 5-Star Reviews

We independently selected these products and deals because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're going to college for the first time, heading back for yet another semester, or shopping for your favorite student in your life, it's tough narrowing down your picks. Packing for a small dorm or apartment is an artform. What's essential? What will you actually use? If you're in doubt while you're shopping, go with word of mouth. And since we're all shopping online these days, go with the thousands of five-star reviews.
Here are the most popular picks from Amazon's Back to College selection. From study must-haves, to cozy slippers, to reliable backpacks, here are the highest-rated, most-loved Amazon products for your next semester.
Amazon's Most Popular Back to College Picks
Keurig K-Mini Plus Coffee Maker
Coffee is an essential to keep up with your studies or get some energy before a morning class. This individual coffee maker takes up minimal space and it's incredibly easy to use. Just pour in some water, pop in your favorite K-Cup, and brew. Use this to brew cups from 6 to 12 oz. Amazon has this Keurig Mini in seven colorways. This Keurig has 23,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Himawari Travel School Backpack with USB Charging Port
This backpack is functional and fashionable. The fabric is sturdy to carry your essentials, yet it's lightweight. Plus, it's waterproof. There are 37 colors and two sizes to choose from. Each has pockets and compartments to help you stay organized and a USB charging port.
This backpack has 15,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Felt Like Sharing Felt Letter Board
Make a statement with this felt letter board. You can hang this outside of your door, use this as decor, or you can send messages back and forth with your roommate. These boards are available in four sizes and 27 colorways. Each board comes with 300 felt letters.
This letter board has 8,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
BedShelfie Wood Bedside Shelf for Bed
Create a bedside shelf to rest your phone, charger, beverage or book with this clip-on nightstand. This shelf has 2,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler Cup with Straw Lid and Flip Lid
This tumbler keeps your beverage hot or cold for hours. Use this for water, juice, coffee, or some other drink you adore. It comes with a straw and a leak-proof lid. There are 42 colors and six sizes to choose from. This tumbler has 51,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
LapGear Home Office Lap Desk with Device Ledge, Mouse Pad, and Phone Holder
This cushion conforms to your lap while keeping your laptop cool. This ventilated lap desk has a slot for your phone and mouse too. It comes in six colorways with options for people who are left-handed and those who are right-handed. This product has 33,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Parlovable Women's Cross Band Slippers
Feel cozy and comfortable while you study when you're rocking these fluffy slippers. There are 14 colorways to choose from. These slippers have 21,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Twohands Highlighter Set
If you're a visual learner, highlighters are a studying essential. These highlighters are available in pastels or your standard neons. This product has 10,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dollger Rectangle Sunglasses
Whether you had a long night out with friends or studying for an exam, sunglasses are a must in the morning. These on-trend sunglasses are affordable and they come in a ton of different colors. They have 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kingdom Décor Scrunchie Holder Stand
Use this acrylic stand to organize your scrunchies or bracelets. You can even use the inside of the stand for extra storage. This stand has 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Easthill Big Capacity Pencil Case
Stay organized with this large capacity storage container. It fits 40-50 pens and you can store some other small essentials in this too. There are 10 colorways to choose from. This pencil case has 23,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Magnetic Small Dry Erase Whiteboard. Includes 6 Magnetic Dry Erase Markers
A dry-erase board is a must for your dorm. This one is magnetic and it comes with six markers that have erasers attached. This board has 7,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Topbooc Portable Stainless Steel Flatware Set
This reusable utensil set is perfect to keep in your backpack. They're dishwasher safe and made from high-quality stainless steel. This set includes: knife, spoon, fork, chopsticks, cleaning brush, straight straw, bent straw, and a convenient carrying case. There are 8 colorways to choose from and this set has 12,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
JBL FLIP 5- Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
Music is essential to any pregame. This speaker has clear sound, 12 hours of battery, and it's made from 100% recycled plastic. There are 18 colorways to choose from. This speaker has 50,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Youdenova 15 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman, Supports 300 Pounds
Multifunctional pieces are the best way to maximize a small space. You can use this for storage, a seat, or a footrest. It comes in four colorways. You can even turn the cushioned lid upside and use the hard side as a table for a beverage. This ottoman has 5,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Umbra Trigem Hanging Jewelry Organizer
Organize your jewelry with this tiered stand, which has 5-star Amazon reviews. It has 10,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Emfogo Picture Frames Collage
Display your favorite photos as a hanging collage. You can display these in straight lines or you can get creative and make your own shape. This set has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Adidas Women's Saturday Relaxed Adjustable Cap
Hide your bad hair day and look cool at the same time with one of these Adidas hats. There are 38 colorways to choose from. These hats have 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Milliard Cozy Chair
This chair is the perfect study spot. It's also comfy for any friends who may visit your dorm or apartment. If space is an issue, this one easily folds up compact storage. This chair comes in seven colors. These chairs have 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Yibock Womens Long Sleeve Open Front Waffle Chunky Knit Cardigan Sweater
Look put together in an instant when you throw on this cardigan. It's cozy, it's chic, and you need one in every color. This cardigan has 4,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prettygarden Long Sleeve Tops With Shorts Lounge Set
When you're too tired to put an outfit together, a two-piece set is an easy option. You don't have to think, you'll look put-together, and you'll feel oh-so-comfortable. It has 5,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hansong Vanity Mirror with Lights
Dorms are not exactly known for stellar lighting. Plug this mirror in for some glamorous, much-needed lighting. It has 6,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Campus Colors Adult Arch & Logo Gameday Crewneck Sweatshirt
Of course, you need a college logo sweatshirt. This one is available in designs representing a ton of different colleges.
This sweatshirt has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
