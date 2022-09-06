Supermodel Adriana Lima Explains Meaning Behind Baby Boy's Name

Watch : Victoria's Secret Angels Say Goodbye to Adriana Lima

A little angel has arrived!

Adriana Lima and her movie producer boyfriend Andre Lemmers welcomed a baby boy on Aug. 29.

The couple named their son Cyan Lima Lemmers for a very special reason. "Cyan is the color between green and blue on the visible spectrum of light," she explained on Instagram. "Cyan is the color of the waters of Bora Bora and Maldives, places in our family's bucket list. Cyan now is our favorite color… the color of our baby boy's eyes."

While this is the first child for Adriana and Andre—who made their red carpet debut at the Venice International Film Festival this past September—the former Victoria's Secret Angel is also mom to daughters Valentina, 12, and Sienna, 9, who she shares with ex-husband Marko Jarić.

Adriana, 40, announced her pregnancy in a February TikTok, marking her very first post on the social media platform. In the clip, set to Jackie Wilson's "(Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher and Higher," Adriana presented Andre with a positive pregnancy test. The video then showed a glimpse of the ultrasound and the little one's estimated due date.