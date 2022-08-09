How Stockard Channing and More Grease Stars Are Paying Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Barry recalled that he wrote back to her last week to say, "YOU, Liv, ARE the 'love and the light.'" Now remembering her legacy, Barry noted "And, simply….that is exactly what she now is…more than ever."

Michael Tucci, who portrayed T-Birds member Sonny, told E! News that Olivia "was so very special."

"She was a treasure to me and my family," he shared. "She was so incredibly sweet and gracious to everyone she encountered. I grieve for her family, and for John [Travolta]."

As for John, who played Sandy's love interest Danny Zuko, the actor took to Instagram after the news broke to pay tribute to his "dearest Olivia."

"Your impact was incredible," he wrote. "I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"