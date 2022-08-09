How Stockard Channing and More Grease Stars Are Paying Tribute to Olivia Newton-John

The cast of Grease remains devoted to their beloved Sandy Olsson.
Those who acted alongside Olivia Newton-John are remembering her life and her legacy after she passed away on Aug. 8 at the age of 73 years old, as her husband shared in a statement to her Instagram.
While many will always remember Olivia for her singing and acting, those who worked close with her have proven she will be remembered for a number of qualities beyond her sheer talent. For Stockard Channing, who played the fiery and sarcastic Betty Rizzo, Olivia's essence will stay with her.
"I don't know if I've known a lovelier human being," Stockard shared in a statement to E! News. "Olivia was the essence of summer—her sunniness, her warmth and her grace are what always come to mind when I think of her. I will miss her enormously."
And that warm and bright energy even translated over an email. Barry Pearl, who played Frenchy's boyfriend and member of the T-Birds Doody, shared with E! News that Liv always signed her emails to him with 'Love and Light, Olivia.'"
Barry recalled that he wrote back to her last week to say, "YOU, Liv, ARE the 'love and the light.'" Now remembering her legacy, Barry noted "And, simply….that is exactly what she now is…more than ever."
Michael Tucci, who portrayed T-Birds member Sonny, told E! News that Olivia "was so very special."
"She was a treasure to me and my family," he shared. "She was so incredibly sweet and gracious to everyone she encountered. I grieve for her family, and for John [Travolta]."
As for John, who played Sandy's love interest Danny Zuko, the actor took to Instagram after the news broke to pay tribute to his "dearest Olivia."
"Your impact was incredible," he wrote. "I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!"
Fellow Grease alum Lorenzo Lamas, who played the captain of Rydell's football team Tom Chisum, also paid tribute to the fallen star by noting that she was gone "much too soon."
"My heart is heavy," Lorenzo shared in a statement. "Olivia was such a special human being. An inspiration to millions battling this dreadful disease with courage and grace."
Olivia was diagnosed with cancer three times throughout her life. After having been first diagnosed in 1992, the actress became an advocate for the research of breast cancer. She created the Olivia Newton-John Cancer and Wellness Centre in 2008.
While Olivia's legacy will continue to inspire the next generation, the person she was has not been forgotten. According to Dinah Manoff, who played one of the Pink Ladies known as Marty Maraschino, Olivia was "one of the kindest, most generous souls ever to grace the earth."
"I was one lucky Pink Lady to have spent time with her during the filming of Grease," Dinah shared in a statement to E! News. "She brought light and laughter wherever she went."